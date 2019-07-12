What’s making you happy? Blooming roses, friendly siblings and rights for all

Each week we ask what’s making Irish Times readers happy.

You can join in by emailing happy@irishtimes.com or tweeting using #IrishTimesHappy. Here is a selection of the responses this week

Havjng a blooming queen elizabeth rose presented to me with my morning cup of tea. – Jacqueline

Listening to my young men sons meeting up and chatting and ribbing one another and laughing out loud sharing stories and dispelling my fear that they would grow up killing each other! – Tom

The great news from London where MPs voted to extend abortion and same sex marriage rights to people in Northern Ireland. – Róisín

Lizzo is coming to play in Dublin in November. Just the thought makes me happy. – Barbara

Summer holidays and quality time with the kids, something I don’t get enough of. – Brian