What’s making you happy? Blooming roses, friendly siblings and rights for all
Here’s what is making readers #IrishTimesHappy this week
A blooming rose with one reader’s cup of tea made her #IrishTimesHappy. Photograph: istock
Each week we ask what’s making Irish Times readers happy.
You can join in by emailing happy@irishtimes.com or tweeting using #IrishTimesHappy. Here is a selection of the responses this week
Havjng a blooming queen elizabeth rose presented to me with my morning cup of tea. – Jacqueline
Listening to my young men sons meeting up and chatting and ribbing one another and laughing out loud sharing stories and dispelling my fear that they would grow up killing each other! – Tom
The great news from London where MPs voted to extend abortion and same sex marriage rights to people in Northern Ireland. – Róisín
Lizzo is coming to play in Dublin in November. Just the thought makes me happy. – Barbara
Summer holidays and quality time with the kids, something I don’t get enough of. – Brian