What’s making you happy? Birth certs, bedouin back yards and good telly

“Today, after getting my Gender Recognition Cert last week, I got my new birth certificate” – Aoife

“People being brilliant is making me happy. There is so much art and activism and so many bright fires burning right now it is warming against the potential to despair” – Grace

“I have just had the local fuel merchant drop in a massive supply of wood for the wood burning stove, so the idea of sitting down in front of a fire with blankets, tea, Fig Rolls and lots of fantastic new television by kick-ass female writers (including Killing Eve, Finding Joy, Women On The Verge and Julia Davis’ new comedy Sally, David & Emma) is really making me happy. That, and Charlie Brooker has a new oral history book coming out soon about Black Mirror. That has me quite excited” – Tanya

“I’ve been encouraged by a good friend to turn my back yard into a bedouin tent. I get to take breaks from working in my home office to sit in it. That makes me happy” – Simone