What’s making you happy? Birth certs, bedouin back yards and good telly

Here’s what is making you #IrishTimesHappy this week
Turn your yard into a Beduoin tent. It could make you #IrishTimesHappy

Turn your yard into a Beduoin tent. It could make you #IrishTimesHappy

 

Tell us what’s making you happy by emailing happy@irishtimes.com or tweet us using #IrishTimesHappy

“Today, after getting my Gender Recognition Cert last week, I got my new birth certificate” – Aoife

“People being brilliant is making me happy. There is so much art and activism and so many bright fires burning right now it is warming against the potential to despair” – Grace

“I have just had the local fuel merchant drop in a massive supply of wood for the wood burning stove, so the idea of sitting down in front of a fire with blankets, tea, Fig Rolls and lots of fantastic new television by kick-ass female writers (including Killing Eve, Finding Joy, Women On The Verge and Julia Davis’ new comedy Sally, David & Emma) is really making me happy. That, and Charlie Brooker has a new oral history book coming out soon about Black Mirror. That has me quite excited” – Tanya

“I’ve been encouraged by a good friend to turn my back yard into a bedouin tent. I get to take breaks from working in my home office to sit in it. That makes me happy” – Simone

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.