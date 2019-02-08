What’s making you happy? Bargain chocolates and brighter mornings

Buying a box of Belgian chocolates for €1 – they’d been €8 before Christmas – Breege

Seeing the joy on my beloved grandchildren’s faces (15 of them!) when they all meet up together, in our house. Such fun and laughter – Sally

My new angora blanket (70% discount in sale makes it even more comfy) – @APrizeman

I am going to NYC on Thursday to help my daughter organise her wedding in Central Park end of September. So I have a lot to smile about this week – Bernadette

A stretch in the evenings, great book to read on the Dart, memories of a good weekend – Donna

The mornings have got brighter suddenly, which makes walking to school much cheerier – Joyce

Tell us what’s making you happy by emailing happy@irishtimes.com or using the hashtag #IrishTimesHappy on Twitter