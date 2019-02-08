What’s making you happy? Bargain chocolates and brighter mornings
Here is what’s making Irish Times readers happy this week
Belgian chocolates at a bargain price. Photograph: iStock
Buying a box of Belgian chocolates for €1 – they’d been €8 before Christmas – Breege
Seeing the joy on my beloved grandchildren’s faces (15 of them!) when they all meet up together, in our house. Such fun and laughter – Sally
My new angora blanket (70% discount in sale makes it even more comfy) – @APrizeman
I am going to NYC on Thursday to help my daughter organise her wedding in Central Park end of September. So I have a lot to smile about this week – Bernadette
A stretch in the evenings, great book to read on the Dart, memories of a good weekend – Donna
The mornings have got brighter suddenly, which makes walking to school much cheerier – Joyce
