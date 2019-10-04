What’s making you happy? Autumn gardens, reading and toddlers

Here’s what is making Irish Times readers happy this week

Autumn gardening is making one reader happy. Photograph: iStock

Autumn gardening is making one reader happy. Photograph: iStock

 

My summer to autumn garden gives me great happiness; a metaphor for new beginnings – Eimear

The power of books is amazing – I’m enforcedly idle and am re-reading Wolf Hall. The politicking and intrigue are timeless, and the descriptions transport you to 16th century London in all its smelly, haphazard glory – @metaos

Happy that the past week has shown the first faint stirrings of justice in opposition to the two most repugnant and dangerous politicians of our time, Bojo and Trump. Early days but the game’s afoot and it’s time for democrats to match their ferocity – Bert

The children’s book The Little Wave by Pip Harry is making me happy as its so beautiful – Niamh

Seeing my 16 month-old godson for the first time in a while yesterday, hearing his little chuckles as he toddled around the garden chewing on a tomato from his granny’s veggie patch. The nappy waddle just gets me every time – Catherine

Each week we ask what’s making Irish Times readers happy. You can join in by emailing happy@irishtimes.com or tweeting using #IrishTimesHappy

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.