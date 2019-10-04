What’s making you happy? Autumn gardens, reading and toddlers

My summer to autumn garden gives me great happiness; a metaphor for new beginnings – Eimear

The power of books is amazing – I’m enforcedly idle and am re-reading Wolf Hall. The politicking and intrigue are timeless, and the descriptions transport you to 16th century London in all its smelly, haphazard glory – @metaos

Happy that the past week has shown the first faint stirrings of justice in opposition to the two most repugnant and dangerous politicians of our time, Bojo and Trump. Early days but the game’s afoot and it’s time for democrats to match their ferocity – Bert

The children’s book The Little Wave by Pip Harry is making me happy as its so beautiful – Niamh

Seeing my 16 month-old godson for the first time in a while yesterday, hearing his little chuckles as he toddled around the garden chewing on a tomato from his granny’s veggie patch. The nappy waddle just gets me every time – Catherine

