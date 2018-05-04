What’s making you happy? Abba, parkruns and demolished eyesores

We asked what was making you #IrishTimesHappy – here’s what you said
 

What is making you happy? Tell us by emailing happy@irishtimes.com or using #IrishTimesHappy on Twitter. This week’s answers are below:

What makes me happy is preparing for my fifth European Peace Walk, a 500km walk through Hungary, Austria, Croatia, Slovenia and Italy. At the end of this I’ll be attending and talking at Bloomsday in Pula at the invitation of Bloomsday Croatia. I’m lucky that at 77 years of age I have the ability and the health to be able to do these things – Donal Corcoran, Ambassador for European Peace Walk. (via email)

Abba have recorded two new songs together! – Mark @sanchordia

At long last that monstrosity which was the old tax office on Sullivan’s Quay in Cork is being demolished – Tony (via email)

Getting up early for my weekly Saturday morning parkrun – rain, hail, cold or shine, it’s so much fun to volunteer, run and share after-coffee with my own attempts at home bakes – Brian (via email)

