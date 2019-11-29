What’s making you happy? A win for Andrew Scott and dancing in the kitchen
Each week we ask what's making Irish Times readers happy. Here is a selection of the responses this week
Irish actor Andrew Scott winning at the #EveningStandardTheatreAwards made me happy - Sophie
Dancing in the kitchen with my two-year-old to Paul Simon’s Graceland - Nikki
An old college mates reunion in Birmingham over the weekend that made me laugh so much that my tummy hurt - Bob
Stayed in Galway last night with 6 of the kids. Late evening and early morning swims and the novelty of lunch and dinner out has them beaming since. I love how happy they are - Jen
Brown soda bread slathered with real butter and a bowl of veggie soup after a trip to Shannon airport - Claire