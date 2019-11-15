What’s making you happy? A Liverpool win, and a bit of John B Keane

Each week we ask what’s making Irish Times readers happy. You can join in by emailing happy@irishtimes.com or tweeting using #IrishTimesHappy. Here is a selection of the responses this week:

Liverpool 3 - Man City 1 – Paul

Climbing to the top of Croagh Patrick with my wonderful husband who had both his hips replaced last year – Bríd

My beloved son has decided to make a new beginning. I am so happy he finally got on a methadone maintenance programme and is looking for recovery – Jane

Seeing Carlow’s Little Theatre Society’s amazing production of John B. Keane’s ‘Sive’ The cast were outstanding and played to packed houses and standing ovations each night – Sally

Just arrived in Gothenburg travelling from Ireland by train (66 hours, 5 countries, 11 trains) and is one of the most epic trips I’ve made. Here for two days to consider the role of the artist in climate adaptation – Maeve