What’s making you happy? A Liverpool win, and a bit of John B Keane
Here’s what is making Irish Times readers happy this week
Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp reacts after his side’s victory over Manchester City at Anfield, which is what made one Irish Times reader happy this week. Photograph: EPA
Each week we ask what's making Irish Times readers happy. Here is a selection of the responses this week:
Liverpool 3 - Man City 1 – Paul
Climbing to the top of Croagh Patrick with my wonderful husband who had both his hips replaced last year – Bríd
My beloved son has decided to make a new beginning. I am so happy he finally got on a methadone maintenance programme and is looking for recovery – Jane
Seeing Carlow’s Little Theatre Society’s amazing production of John B. Keane’s ‘Sive’ The cast were outstanding and played to packed houses and standing ovations each night – Sally
Just arrived in Gothenburg travelling from Ireland by train (66 hours, 5 countries, 11 trains) and is one of the most epic trips I’ve made. Here for two days to consider the role of the artist in climate adaptation – Maeve