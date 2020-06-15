What have you learned about yourself in lockdown? Is there anything you will miss?

Are there hobbies or habits you will maintain, or are you saying good riddance?

Are there elements of lockdown life that you will miss, or habits or hobbies you took up during this time that you plan to continue? Photograph: iStock

“Unexpectedly good things have been uncovered in our lovely locked down lives,” writes Róisín Ingle in her column today, about how she is “one of those people who has settled quite nicely thank you very much into lockdown life”, and there are parts of it that she will miss as normality resumes.

The Irish Times would like to hear from readers. What did you learn about yourself in lockdown? Are there elements of it that you will miss, or habits or hobbies you took up during this time that you plan to continue? Or are you delighted that some semblance of normality is begining to return, and good riddance to everything about the past three months?

You can share your thoughts and experiences using this form. You may attach a photograph of yourself if you wish.

A selection of responses may be published in The Irish Times.

If you are reading this on The Irish Times app, click here to access the form. 

Thank you.

