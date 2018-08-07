Week 3 of our photography competition: Your best entries from this week

Summer Pix 18: Third week of the competition in association with Harvey Norman.
Underwater life. Photograph: Gina Gardiner

Another week, another few hundred entries into our summer photography competition. The Irish Times photo team have been trawling through your photos selecting the ones that made us smile, marvel and gasp. These include a man on the edge of the Cliffs of Moher, a toddler on a Kerry beach and a beautiful underwater moment captured on camera. Keep sending in your entries. Below are the best of week 3. Happy snapping.

HOW TO ENTER

To upload your high-resolution images, visitirishtimes.com/ culture/photography/

The prize is a Panasonic Lumix GX800 Mirrorless Camera, courtesy of Harvey Norman. Each Tuesday we will display the best photos of the week, and on the August 21st, we’ll print the winning photograph in The Irish Times. Photos must be taken in summer 2018 and can be taken with any kind of camera or smartphone.

We cannot respond to each entry, but will be in touch if your photograph is going to be published. Competition closes on Tuesday, August 14th.

Love Reflected - Flamingos of Dublin Zoo. Photograph: Eimear McKeown
It’s all about the spud. Photograph: Tim Bingham
Yummy ice cream on Rossnowlagh beach. Photograph: Marika Czajka
A dog and his ball PHOTO: Luanna Toolan
Baby’s first summer. Photograph: Mary Kelly
I visited the Cliffs of Moher in Co Clare, where I took this picture. Photograph: Todor Tilev
Mia Grey, aged 22 months, staying up way past her bedtime to enjoy a beautiful evening at the beach in Youghal, Co Cork. Photograph: Jennifer Grey
Fun in the moon, Dollymount. Photograph: Aidan O’Reilly
Balls! If only I could swim. Photograph: John Goodwin
Late evening on the beach of Ballyheigue Photograph: Frederic Thomas
Hanging in the garden. Photograph: Mary Miles
My cheeky monkeys. Photograph: Grace Vaughan
