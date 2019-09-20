‘We'll be less activist if you'll be less sh*t’: the best signs from the climate protests in Ireland

On a day that has seen what could be the largest climate protest across the globe in history, thousands of students marched from Dublin’s Custom House for today’s to Merrion Square, in front of Government Buildings where a rally was held. Other protests took place in Cork, Galway Limerick and Belfast and other Irish towns.

Here are some of the best signs from the #climatestrike protests, and if you are reading on The Irish Times app, you can see them here.

One of the best signs today "We'll be less activist if you'll be less shit" shared on FB by Vicky Donnelly #schoolstrike4climate #ClimateChange #ClimateStrike #FridaysForFuture pic.twitter.com/VB32R2aF9A — Dr Sindy Joyce (@SindyLJoyce) September 20, 2019

Huge turnout in Dublin for #ClimateStrike #ClimateAction #FridaysForFuture #schoolstrike4climate



We need to see a money message motion in parliament to support our climate initiatives in Ireland 🌎 pic.twitter.com/wfX7s5B2Ad — Stuart McCaul (@_stu_) September 20, 2019

So proud of everyone who turned out for the #FridaysForFuture #ClimateStrike strike today, but especially proud of my marching partner! His future is literally in our hands #ClimateActionNow pic.twitter.com/oTrYIzuV1V — Clare Kelly #andacyclist (@IMMAlab) September 20, 2019

Climate Change is a real and undeniable threat to our entire civilization. The effects are already visible and will be catastrophic unless we act now! 🌍#schoolstrike4climate@SCC_Ireland @FFFireland @FFFDUBLIN @SCANIreland pic.twitter.com/tjy0trikL9 — Concern Active (@concernactive) September 20, 2019

McElvaney Sangi (left) told me he joined today’s #ClimateStrike because he “really wanted everyone to know that this is important because it affects our future”. pic.twitter.com/Wq9PBqY58L — Adam Daly (@AdamDaly52) September 20, 2019

A few scenes from #Corkcity's #climatestrike. Want to know what went down at today's rallies? We @GreenNews_ie got you covered! Keep an eye on our website for more. @saoi4climate @FFFireland pic.twitter.com/P96Z7QvuM5 — Shamim Malekmian (@ShamimMalekmian) September 20, 2019

On my way to the #schoolstrike4climate in Dublin and got my poster ready. Took inspiration from @Lin_Manuel pic.twitter.com/ko18EZ86HP — Sarah McC (@SarahMcCormacks) September 20, 2019

The other side of the poster #schoolstrike4climate pic.twitter.com/grQgBpu6SS — Sarah McC (@SarahMcCormacks) September 20, 2019

System change, not climate change. Irish students strike for climate justice- and a future that honours the emancipatory courage and care of the young people leading this movement. #ClimateStrike #ClimateAction #schoolstrike4climate pic.twitter.com/CxGZBUKPoL — Caoimhe Butterly (@CaoimheButterly) September 20, 2019

Meet Envira Mental. My daughters mascot for #ClimateStrike pic.twitter.com/Za48YDzaqe — Cara Doyle (@caradoyle) September 20, 2019

A great buzz at the #ClimateStrike in Dublin today...

Climate change and degradation & loss of nature are two sides of the same coin - protecting biodiversity has climate benefits.

Proud to stand with the students today #FridaysForFuture pic.twitter.com/z98IAXf3kS — Jane Stout (@JaneCStout) September 20, 2019

Great creativity on display today. Hats off to the artists! #ClimateStrike #dublin pic.twitter.com/Dtt0cxXVYA — Lucy Franks Consulting (@consulting_lucy) September 20, 2019

is my sign too niche?#ClimateStrike 12pm custom house quay 🌎 pic.twitter.com/83gxZRrtAp — Rosa Nutty (@RosaNutty) September 20, 2019

The local school children have taken over County Hall here in Dun Laoghaire for the #ClimateStrike pic.twitter.com/qzo6DKAPRj — Cllr Deirdre Ní Fhloinn (@DeirdreNiF) September 20, 2019

If adults can have a cycle 2 work scheme why not kids? #ClimateStrike pic.twitter.com/jTgiDUlfpi — Cllr Lawrence Hemmings (@Ireland_Greener) September 20, 2019

Some witty signs from #climatestrike hugh crowds protest around the world #green pic.twitter.com/U98mCWUiX1 — Sarah Dallaghan (@SarahDallaghan) September 20, 2019

Thread: Gearing up for the #ClimateStrike movement kicking off in less than an hour in Ireland?



We all know @GretaThunberg but if you need a little refresher on the Irish movement itself, the below thread is for you! 👇 pic.twitter.com/cRgVKrZYok — The Green News (@GreenNews_ie) September 20, 2019