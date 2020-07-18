‘We’ll be eating soup in Drizzle Mór while everyone else is sipping pina coladas’
Posting a Fáilte Ireland pic on Instagram doesn’t mean you’re actually on a staycation
‘All these people on social media talking about the Blasket Islands or the Aillwee Cave . . ?’ ‘Yes, they’re all in Quinta do Lago’
“I say let’s drive the entire thing,” Sorcha goes, “from Malin Head to Mizen Head. Ross, are you even listening to me?”
I’m not, by the way? Me and the boys are throwing the old Gilbert around the gorden.