Veteran comic Dame June Whitfield dies at age 93

Veteran comic actor Dame June Whitfield has died aged 93, her agent has confirmed.

The star enjoyed a career stretching back to the 1940s, including roles in the Carry On films and the long-running sitcom Terry And June.

She was made a dame in the 2017 Birthday Honours for her services to drama and entertainment in a career spanning eight decades.

Dame June’s agent said she “passed away peacefully last night”.

Television producer Jon Plowman, who worked on episodes of Absolutely Fabulous and the 2016 film version, tweeted to say he was “very sad” to hear that June Whitfield had died.

“There was no-one with more warmth or a better ability to just ‘place’ a line, always an act of utter precision. Hit after hit! Take it from Here Terry and June Absolutely Fabulous over seven decade. A great loss,” he said.

Comedian and impressionist Rory Bremner also paid tribute to Dame June on Twitter, saying she was the “go-to comedy actress for three generations”.

“From 60s radio to 70s, 80s, even 90s TV. Always graceful and elegant with a real comic glint in her eye and (absolutely) fabulous timing,” he added. – Press Association