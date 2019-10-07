‘Tick tock Taoiseach’: The best scenes from Dublin's Extinction Rebellion protests
A pink sailing boat was at the centre of the first day of protests
Extinction Rebellion: a week of demonstrations is taking place in central Dublin. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA
Extinction Rebellion activists in Dublin have begun a week-long campaign of civil disobedience, aimed at pressurising the Government to do more to tackle the climate emergency. The campaign started with a coffin carried from Heuston Station in a funeral march to Government Buildings. A large pink boat with protesters onboard was unveiled at the gates of the Oireachtas, which then travelled up Kildare Street to highlight rising ocean levels. Extinction Rebellion members have also set-up a makeshift “rebel camp” in Merrion Square.
Here are some of the scenes from the #ExtinctionRebellion protests in Dublin today. If you are reading on The Irish Times app, you can view them here.
#ExtinctionRebellion #Dublin #Ireland ❤️ pic.twitter.com/lGidVOkdg0— Ahmed Ali (@ahmedali_) October 7, 2019
October 7, 2019
As a raging introvert I always find it psychologically difficult to become part of a mass movement of any kind. This one, however, is just too important to ignore. Read the https://t.co/pU110wDtoA , educate yourself and join @ExtinctionR @ExtinctRebelsIE @CliDublin pic.twitter.com/kESDLkLgVN— Villagers (@wearevillagers) October 7, 2019
A riot of colour as streets around Leinster House closed for #ExtinctionRebelion activists making their way to an encampment on Dublin's Merrion Square to begin#RebellionWeek pic.twitter.com/v1u34vnnL8— Niall Carson (@niallcarsonpa) October 7, 2019
Time is running out! Fight for your lives. Hope to see you all on the streets over the week for a rebellion. Do this for your family, your Mother Earth! S🌍S! #extinctionrebellion #humansofxr #climatestrike #fightforyourlives #endfossilfuels #ticktocktaoiseach #actnow #ourplanetisstillonfire
Huge turnout at the @ExtinctRebelsIE march in Dublin today. #ExtinctionRebellion #ClimateAction #RebelForLife pic.twitter.com/S53HfjY2As— undercovercyclists (@undercovercycl1) October 7, 2019
#ExtinctionRebellion in Dublin pic.twitter.com/M6g8H8j5Hy— Garvan Rushe (@TourGuideDublin) October 7, 2019
Great turnout at day 1 of Rebellion week in Dublin #ExtinctionRebellion #actnow #RebelForLife #systemchange #notclimatechange pic.twitter.com/l3hrFMkw08— Bianca Battilocchi (@BBattilocchi1) October 7, 2019