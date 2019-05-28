“This does feel like our house together. It feels like a real joint venture,” says Amy Huberman, of her new home with her husband Brian O’Driscoll, the former Ireland rugby captain.

“I never felt a huge emotional attachment to [the old house] . . . I still called it ‘Brian’s house’ and he would be like, “We’re married ten years!,’ ” she tells Róisín Ingle in the latest episode of a new podcast by the Irish Times, Back to Yours.

In the podcast, Róisín talks to well-known people about their houses, snoops in their drawers and finds out all about the homes they’ve lived in throughout their lives.

In this episode, Amy talks to Róisín about moving out of the house that Brian bought in his 20s, the massive job of renovating their late-Victorian home in Ranelagh and why she is sure her enthusiasm for her new kitchen knobs will unlock some previously well-hidden culinary talents.

She also speaks about her “quite lonely” years in London, living beside the singer Joe Dolan when she was eight – “I dined out on that one” – and the time she shared a house with a woman who wore a hard hat all day, every day.

Listen back to season one of Back to Yours, with guests including Marian Keyes, Dolly Alderton and Dermot Bannon, wherever you get your podcasts.

Soundcloud: https://goo.gl/Xxk8eQ

Spotify: https://goo.gl/SQJYQJ

Apple: https://goo.gl/zPdm8z

Acast: https://goo.gl/ZUowkF