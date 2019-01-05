The tyranny of my Apple watch: The notifications are verging on the passive aggressive
Whatever my Apple watch wanted me to do, I’d do uncomplainingly, even though the red flags were there from the beginning
The Apple watch: ‘Even though this relationship doesn’t seem to be doing either of us any good, I can’t quite give her up.’ Photograph: Lynne Cameron/PA Wire
It was my colleague Samuel who convinced me I needed a fitness tracker. We were desk neighbours at a job I had a few years ago in Silicon Valley and, though he wasn’t the first person I knew with a Fitbit, he was the first person I knew who was in a full-on relationship with one.
He was also very thin. This was a relatively recent development which, in hindsight, might have had more to do with the bag of cos lettuce he had taken to bringing in for his lunch every day, rather than his early adoption of fitness tracking technology.