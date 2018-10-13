The times of my life: ‘The radio station was a shed. I was like ‘for Christ’s sake!’

I moved to Ireland in February 1999... I’ll have to do something next year in celebration. I had never done any radio in Canada, where I had just graduated from university. I always wanted to be creative, as I’m not a very logical person. I met this guy who said he was looking for creative writers, and that’s what everyone dreams of doing. He knew a guy who was Canadian and who worked in Phantom [FM]. He put me in contact with him, and so I met [the DJ] Sinister Pete at a bus stop outside the old Screen cinema. He said, “We’ll go to the radio station and have a look.” He was looking for women to be on air, which was big problem back then. I remember really needing to go to the bathroom and think, “I’ll just wait.”

We get on the double-decker bus, and go all the way to to Sandyford. Then we went down a road, go into someone’s backyard. The radio station was a shed. I was like “for Christ’s sake!” He opened this door and I remember at the time on air was Cormac Battle. He looked kind of insane, stuck in a shed for three hours. I was thinking: “Oh man, I’ve made a big mistake here.” But the second I sat down and saw the equipment, that feeling of flipping up the mic, I though, “Wow, I do like this.” That led to getting my indie programme and then my more mainstream programme on Today FM. I wanted to be on mic.

I wanted it to be real, be authentic, be myself on air. It was like a golden age

I played in bands in university and high school. I loved my music and I knew my music. Back then, a lot of people were doing [radio] for the love to it, the creativity around it. We didn’t have Twitter, Instagram – we were the content creators. I did it for the love of that and the love of music. I didn’t want to change my name or have fancy bells and whistles. I wanted it to be real, be authentic, be myself on air. It was like a golden age.

The Irish mafia

I remember things like bringing back the Arcade Fire album, Funeral, from Canada and playing it for the first time. I remember playing a Brendan Benson track for the first time. And then there was the Irish mafia – The Frames, Turn, Bell X1 – Phantom had this network of personalities who were also great musicians, and we were the conduit for that. This is pre-Netflix pre-Netflix, so at nighttime we had really dedicated, loyal focused listeners.

I still love radio, obviously I do. I love connecting with people, talking to people, that’s why I stayed it in it as long as I have. Definitely getting on that bus is the moment that changed my career path.

The Time of my Life is a weekly column about a moment that changed someone’s life – for the better or the worse.