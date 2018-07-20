We take more than a million selfies every day, and it’s expected that the average millennial will take more than 25,000 selfies in a lifetime. Little wonder they’ve become the stuff of heated debate.

You might think of selfies as the sole currency of the Kardashian family, or a symptom of a society blighted with narcissism. Selfie culture has been blamed for many things: the rise of anxiety, depression and other mental health challenges, not to mention a seemingly growing preoccupation with the physical and corporeal.