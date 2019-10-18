The German trousers my dad bought back could stand by themselves

Family Fortunes: The leather became so hard the trousers stood waiting for you overnight

Rory Mac Flynn

A HB beer stein from Munich sits on my desk now as one of the last reminders of that trip

A HB beer stein from Munich sits on my desk now as one of the last reminders of that trip

 

In September 1951, a few short months after I was born, my father and his brother undertook a whirlwind European trip. What prompted it, I don’t know, other than perhaps a desire to see the recent theatre of war at first hand.

They flew from Nutts Corner in Belfast to RAF Northolt, from whence another flight brought them to Ostende. Travelling in style in a Citroën Traction Avant, they took in Liege, Brussels and Aachen before transferring to a river steamer and thence to Heidelberg, Munich, Lucerne and Zurich. From Zurich, a train journey returned them to Ostende for the homeward journey.

Three postcards were sent to my mother in rural north Derry during the 11-day trip, and in the family album there are photographs of beer halls, river boats, border guards, smiling frauleins and many ruined buildings. Souvenirs were duly brought home, the most memorable of which were the “German trousers” as they were famously titled in my mother’s diary of the time – a pair of boy’s lederhosen, mercifully without the traditional bib and braces and in which my older brother was duly dispatched to school.

The trousers were indestructible and must have been a godsend with their ability to survive the rough and tumble of the rural schoolyard. However, personally surviving that space was difficult at the best of times and turning up in exotic clothing didn’t help.

Rock hard

Paddy Conway, our local cobbler, who already serviced our shoes and schoolbags, had no difficulty with running repairs – so much so that they were handed down to me when my turn came for primary school some five years later. By this stage the leather had become rock hard, the trousers sculpted and shiny. When removed at night, they had the ability to stand in the upright position ready to be stepped into on the following morning.

How much longer they remained in service, I have forgotten. A HB beer stein from Munich sits on my desk now as one of the last reminders of that trip, along with the photographs and postcards.

However, I have a mental image of those Teutonic trousers still standing to attention and refusing to decompose deep below the now verdant slopes of what used to be our town “dump” to which they were probably consigned some 55 years ago after almost 10 years of outstanding service.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.