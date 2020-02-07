I left my Saturday-morning bed to take an early train to Belfast recently. Moseying around Connolly Station at 7am, wrapped up in my parka, waiting to board the train, I noticed that there was a piano on the concourse. My breath frosting the air, I watched a young man sit down to play.

Placing his rucksack next to the pedals, he took off his gloves, put them in his pockets and, despite the glowering winter morning and knuckle-grazing cold, wove through his gentle repertoire. What a soothing way to start the day, I thought, handing my ticket to the collector.