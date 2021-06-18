That man in the vaccination line. Did we dance a slow set 45 years ago, then swig pilfered vodka?

Having received my second Pfizer shot at the Helix Theatre in Dublin, I was waiting in the foyer, under the benign gaze of a couple of medics, for the obligatory 15 minutes in case I sprouted wings or keeled over. Sitting there, I was struck once again by the oddness of being cheek by jowl solely with one’s own age cohort, with no other connection between us all than our shared year of birth.

Earlier, in the conga line for vaccinations (the queue moved really fast this time, so I was done and dusted in about 40 minutes), I’d spotted a man I thought I recognised.