Summer Pix 2019: Your best entries from week two
Summer Pix 2019: hirsute and herself. Photograph: Christy Kenneally
The Irish Times has teamed up with Harvey Norman for our Summer Pix 2019 photography competition. Here are some of your best entries from its second week. Scroll down for details of how to enter.
HOW TO ENTER
Send us your high-resolution photographs of the summer via the electronic form below to be in with a chance of winning a Canon digital SLR camera. (If you are reading on the Irish Times app, enter here.)
The overall winner will receive a Canon EOS 2000D. A Canon EOS 4000D will go to the best entry on the theme of Summer of Family. Both cameras are courtesy of Harvey Norman. The photographs must be taken in summer 2019 but can be taken using any kind of camera or phone.
Each Tuesday we’ll publish the best of the week’s photographs, and on August 20th, 2019, we’ll publish the winning entry. The competition closes on Tuesday, August 13th, 2019.
We regret we cannot respond to each entry, but we will be in touch if your photograph is going to be published. Happy snapping.
THE PRIZES
Overall prize
Canon EOS 2000D with 18-55mm IS II lens
Easily tell superb stories with detailed photos and cinematic full-HD movies full of colour, even in difficult light, using the 24.1-megapixel EOS 2000D. Share instantly and shoot remotely with wifi and the Canon Connect app.
Summer of Family-themed prize
Canon EOS 4000D with 18-55mm DC lens
Create outstanding photos and movies full of detail and colour with this easy-to-use 18-megapixel DSLR. Instantly share and shoot remotely with wifi and the Canon Connect app.
The prizes are as stated and are nontransferable. No cash alternatives will be offered. Full terms and conditions here