Summer Pix 2019 competition: And the winner is . . .

It’s (nearly) the end of another Irish summer and time to announce the winners of The Irish Times Summer Pix competition.

This year we are offering two prizes in two categories: an overall winner (who wins a Canon EOS2000D) and special Summer of Family category winner (who gets a CanonEOS4000D).

Both prizes are courtesy of the competition’s sponsor, Harvey Norman.

The overall prize goes to Alan Murphy for his evocative snapshot of suburban life on a hot day, titled Summer in Ballyer.

Summer in Ballyer. Photograph: Alan Murphy

Alan is a keen amateur photographer and a member of Ballyfermot Photography Club.

“I took the photo one day in late July,” he says. “ Zara on the right in the photo is my daughter; she’s nine. The other girl, Hannah, is one of her best friends – a really funny girl, always telling jokes.

“I was in the kitchen, and the girls were outside, playacting. They had been on holidays together and they wanted to recreate the holiday feeling, so they decided to put on sunglasses and do some sunbathing. That’s when I got the shot, focusing on them with the background just a little blurred out,” says Alan.

“They’ll be delighted to see this in the paper.”

The Summer of Family category winner is Daniel Hatton, who took this photo of his daughter Harriet, roaring laughing on Banna beach in Co Kerry. Submitted by his wife Helen O’Sullivan, it is titled Beach Fun.

Beach Fun. Photograph: Daniel Hatton

“It was a family day out on the beach, enjoying the bit of sun back in June,” says Helen. “He is quite into snapping and takes a lot of photos of her on his Samsung phone. After a lot of trial and error that day, he got this one. It typical her, just full of beans and enjoying the beach.”

At the outset of the competition, Irish Times photographer Alan Betson advised contributors on how to take a good summer photograph: “What makes good photographs? Simplicity, composition, timing, lighting and emotion. The best photos will have some or all of these.”

The photos here certainly achieve all those elements. Our thanks to all 2,811 entrants to this year’s competition, and congratulations to both winners.

