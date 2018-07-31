Summer photography competition: Your best entries from week two

Summer Pix 18: The winner will receive a Panasonic camera from Harvey Norman

 

Irish people are serious snappers. That’s the conclusion we’ve reached as we come to the end of week two of the Summer Pix 18 photography competition. So far we’ve had nearly 1,000 photos from readers sharing their snaps of the summer.

This week’s eclectic selection featured dramatic seascapes, giant candyfloss, hungry deer, fiddle players and all kinds of watery antics. The best of this week’s entries are below. Thanks to everyone who has taken part and keep sending in your photos to be in with a chance of winning.

How to enter

To upload your high-resolution images, check out the form below.

Summer Pix 2018: Enter your photographs here

The prize is a Panasonic Lumix GX800 mirrorless camera, courtesy of Harvey Norman. Each Tuesday we will display the best photos of the week, and on August 21st, we’ll print the winning photograph in The Irish Times. Photos must be taken in summer 2018 and can be taken with any kind of camera or smartphone.

We cannot respond to each entry, but we will be in touch if your photograph is going to be published.

Competition closes on Tuesday, August 14th. Happy snapping.

Summer Puffin on The Great Saltee Island PHOTO: Matt Dunne
Summer Puffin on The Great Saltee Island. Photograph: Matt Dunne
Stand off at mullaghmore beach co sligo PHOTO: Declan Hegarty
Stand off at Mullaghmore Beach Co Sligo. Photograph: Declan Hegarty
Leave no trace- only little footprints- Inishboffin Island PHOTO: Eucharia Commins
Leave no trace, only little footprints, Inishboffin Island. Photograph: Eucharia Commins
Before the hosepipe ban PHOTO: Roisin McCafferty
Before the hosepipe ban. Photograph: Roisin McCafferty
Mary Lou enjoying day out at Killag show in Co. Wexford PHOTO: Ken O Connell
Mary Lou enjoying day out at Killag show in Co. Wexford. Photograph: Ken O Connell
All about the light PHOTO: Haydn Hammerton
All about the light. Photograph: Haydn Hammerton
This is the generation that will change how we mind our earth. But for now, it’s about not squishing the ladybird underfoot.PHOTO: Avril Kennan
This is the generation that will change how we mind our earth. But for now, it’s about not squishing the ladybird underfoot. Photograph: Avril Kennan
Little Mermaid, Burrow beach Sutton Dublin PHOTO: Evonne O’Shea
Little Mermaid, Burrow beach, Sutton, Dublin. Photograph: Evonne O’Shea
Sweet in Schull PHOTO: Jason Chandler
Sweet in Schull. Photograph: Jason Chandler
Apple Envy in the Phoenix Park PHOTO Julie Dilger
Apple Envy in the Phoenix Park. Photograph: Julie Dilger
II spy with my little eye PHOTO Grainne Jordan
'I spy' with my little eye. Photograph: Grainne Jordan
Kids on The Kinnegar jetty in Co Donegal PHOTO: Anya Hanna
Kids on The Kinnegar jetty in Co Donegal. Photograph: Anya Hanna
Madge the Sun worshipper. Kilworth, Co Cork.PHOTO: Louise Howard
Madge the Sun worshipper. Kilworth, Co Cork. Photograph: Louise Howard

