Summer photography competition: Your best entries from week two

Irish people are serious snappers. That’s the conclusion we’ve reached as we come to the end of week two of the Summer Pix 18 photography competition. So far we’ve had nearly 1,000 photos from readers sharing their snaps of the summer.

This week’s eclectic selection featured dramatic seascapes, giant candyfloss, hungry deer, fiddle players and all kinds of watery antics. The best of this week’s entries are below. Thanks to everyone who has taken part and keep sending in your photos to be in with a chance of winning.

The prize is a Panasonic Lumix GX800 mirrorless camera, courtesy of Harvey Norman. Each Tuesday we will display the best photos of the week, and on August 21st, we’ll print the winning photograph in The Irish Times. Photos must be taken in summer 2018 and can be taken with any kind of camera or smartphone.

Competition closes on Tuesday, August 14th. Happy snapping.

Summer Puffin on The Great Saltee Island. Photograph: Matt Dunne

Stand off at Mullaghmore Beach Co Sligo. Photograph: Declan Hegarty

Leave no trace, only little footprints, Inishboffin Island. Photograph: Eucharia Commins

Before the hosepipe ban. Photograph: Roisin McCafferty

Mary Lou enjoying day out at Killag show in Co. Wexford. Photograph: Ken O Connell

All about the light. Photograph: Haydn Hammerton

This is the generation that will change how we mind our earth. But for now, it’s about not squishing the ladybird underfoot. Photograph: Avril Kennan

Little Mermaid, Burrow beach, Sutton, Dublin. Photograph: Evonne O’Shea

Sweet in Schull. Photograph: Jason Chandler

Apple Envy in the Phoenix Park. Photograph: Julie Dilger

'I spy' with my little eye. Photograph: Grainne Jordan

Kids on The Kinnegar jetty in Co Donegal. Photograph: Anya Hanna

Madge the Sun worshipper. Kilworth, Co Cork. Photograph: Louise Howard