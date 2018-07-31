Summer photography competition: Your best entries from week two
Summer Pix 18: The winner will receive a Panasonic camera from Harvey Norman
Irish people are serious snappers. That’s the conclusion we’ve reached as we come to the end of week two of the Summer Pix 18 photography competition. So far we’ve had nearly 1,000 photos from readers sharing their snaps of the summer.
This week’s eclectic selection featured dramatic seascapes, giant candyfloss, hungry deer, fiddle players and all kinds of watery antics. The best of this week’s entries are below. Thanks to everyone who has taken part and keep sending in your photos to be in with a chance of winning.
How to enter
To upload your high-resolution images, check out the form below.
Can you take the snap of the summer?You could win a Panasonic Lumix GX800 Mirrorless camera VIEW NOW
Summer Pix 2018: Enter your photographs here
The prize is a Panasonic Lumix GX800 mirrorless camera, courtesy of Harvey Norman. Each Tuesday we will display the best photos of the week, and on August 21st, we’ll print the winning photograph in The Irish Times. Photos must be taken in summer 2018 and can be taken with any kind of camera or smartphone.
We cannot respond to each entry, but we will be in touch if your photograph is going to be published.
Competition closes on Tuesday, August 14th. Happy snapping.