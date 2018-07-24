Summer photography competition: All your best entries from week one

The SummerPix2018 photography competition has only been running for a week and we’ve already had hundreds of entries. You’ve sent stunning sunsets, hilarious moments involving children and dogs and any number of stunning shots of people jumping into water. It’s been a difficult task to whittle them down, but our photo editors have selected the best of the first week’s entries which are below.

How to enter

The prize is a Panasonic Lumix GX800 mirrorless camera, courtesy of Harvey Norman. Each Tuesday we will display the best photos of the week, and on August 21st, we’ll print the winning photograph in The Irish Times. Photos must be taken in summer 2018 and can be taken with any kind of camera or smartphone.

We cannot respond to each entry, but we will be in touch if your photograph is going to be published.

Competition closes on Tuesday, August 14th. The winning photograph will be published on Tuesday, August 21st.

Days like these where the sky and the sea blend into one. Magheramore Beach, Wicklow. Photograph: Liz Stowe

Play ball. Too hot even for the most enthusiastic of dogs. Magheramore Beach, Wicklow. Photograph: Liz Stowe

Incoming springer spaniel. Photograph: Louis Smith

Moonrise over Dún Laoghaire, captured from Sandymount Strand. Photograph: Chris Huges

Cooling off. Photograph: Grainne Jordan

When you have the playground all to yourself! Photograph: Grainne Jordan

Army represented at Dublin Pride Parade this summer. Photograph: Peter Brennan

Let the sun glow and the barley grow. Photograph: Lorraine Middleton

The Beach Bash. Photograph: Eoin O’Connor

Chilling in Podumna. Photograph: Grainne Flynn

Dusty the Dolphin at Doolin Pier, Co Clare. She came up to the girls and rolled over for a belly rub, an epic moment, never to be forgotten. Photograph: Jackie Doherty

Singing in the rain. Photograph: Jason Ledwidge

Daring diver, Lough Derg, Co Clare. Photograph: Pat Morris

Seagull Swoop in Rush. Photograph: Suzanne Connolly