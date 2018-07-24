Summer photography competition: All your best entries from week one

SummerPix2018: Seize the moment – and capture it – and you could win a Panasonic Lumix GX800 Mirrorless camera in our Summer Pix 18 competition in association with Harvey Norman
 

The SummerPix2018 photography competition has only been running for a week and we’ve already had hundreds of entries. You’ve sent stunning sunsets, hilarious moments involving children and dogs and any number of stunning shots of people jumping into water. It’s been a difficult task to whittle them down, but our photo editors have selected the best of the first week’s entries which are below.

How to enter

To upload your high-resolution images check out the form below.

Can you take the snap of the summer?

Summer Pix 2018: Enter your photographs here

The prize is a Panasonic Lumix GX800 mirrorless camera, courtesy of Harvey Norman. Each Tuesday we will display the best photos of the week, and on August 21st, we’ll print the winning photograph in The Irish Times. Photos must be taken in summer 2018 and can be taken with any kind of camera or smartphone.

We cannot respond to each entry, but we will be in touch if your photograph is going to be published.

Competition closes on Tuesday, August 14th. The winning photograph will be published on Tuesday, August 21st.

Days like these where the sky and the sea blend into one. Magheramore Beach, Wicklow. Photograph: Liz Stowe
Play ball. Too hot even for the most enthusiastic of dogs. Magheramore Beach, Wicklow. Photograph: Liz Stowe
Incoming springer spaniel. Photograph: Louis Smith
Moonrise over Dún Laoghaire, captured from Sandymount Strand. Photograph: Chris Huges
Cooling off. Photograph: Grainne Jordan
When you have the playground all to yourself! Photograph: Grainne Jordan
Army represented at Dublin Pride Parade this summer. Photograph: Peter Brennan
Let the sun glow and the barley grow. Photograph: Lorraine Middleton
The Beach Bash. Photograph: Eoin O’Connor
Chilling in Podumna. Photograph: Grainne Flynn
Dusty the Dolphin at Doolin Pier, Co Clare. She came up to the girls and rolled over for a belly rub, an epic moment, never to be forgotten. Photograph: Jackie Doherty
Singing in the rain. Photograph: Jason Ledwidge
Daring diver, Lough Derg, Co Clare. Photograph: Pat Morris
Seagull Swoop in Rush. Photograph: Suzanne Connolly
Summer in Dublin. Photograph: Ronan Kennedy
