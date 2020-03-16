Share your story: How have you been affected by the Covid-19 crisis?

If you’ve lost your job, are worried about your business, had to cancel your holiday... we want to hear from you

Student on the UCD campus as the university closed down on Friday. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

It’s a health story. It’s a business story. It’s an economic story. It’s a travel story. But at the heart of it all, the Covid-19 crisis is a human story.

It would be hard to find anyone in Ireland who has not been affected in some way by the coronavirus emergency. But there are many people among us who have been more severly upended than others. Have you lost your job in recent days? Are you a business owner who has had to let employees go, or are concerned about the immediate future? Are you worried about paying rent, mortgages, bills, wages? Have you been on holidays abroad and are trying to get back to Ireland? Are you a student or teacher who has had classes or exams postponed or cancelled? Do you have a health condition or are you worried about accessing treatment or services? How are you coping with social distancing, or working from home?

Whatever your experience of the Covid-19 crisis, The Irish Times would like to hear from you. You can use this form to submit your experiences (max 200 words).

How have you been affected by the Covid-19 crisis?

You can attach a photograph of yourself if you wish. If you would like to remain anonymous, please indicate this in your submission.

A selection of responses may be published online and/or in print.

Thank you.

