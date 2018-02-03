Rugby brawl was more than ‘private school brats’ behaving badly
Fallout from incident shows how little we have learnt since Brian Murphy’s death outside Anabel’s
On Monday evening a fight involving past and current pupils from two Dublin fee-paying schools took place outside Kiely’s pub in Donnybrook. The occasion was a Senior Cup match between St Michael’s College and Terenure College, institutions so fundamentally alike that their rivalry runs shallow but strong. Gardaí were summoned, but made no arrests.