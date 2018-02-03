Rugby brawl was more than ‘private school brats’ behaving badly

Fallout from incident shows how little we have learnt since Brian Murphy’s death outside Anabel’s

Kevin Power

Gardai were called to the scene of a street brawl between two rival Dublin schools in Donnybrook, Co Dublin, after a secondary school rugby match.

On Monday evening a fight involving past and current pupils from two Dublin fee-paying schools took place outside Kiely’s pub in Donnybrook. The occasion was a Senior Cup match between St Michael’s College and Terenure College, institutions so fundamentally alike that their rivalry runs shallow but strong. Gardaí were summoned, but made no arrests.

