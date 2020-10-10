‘Ross,’ the old man goes, ‘I’m afraid I’ve made a dreadful mistake!’
Sounds like Sorcha’s old dear is driving the old man cuckoo in their Brittas Bay love nest
So I’m in the gorden with the triplets and we’re flinging the old shaved coconut around. Brian’s got a bit of a weakness when it comes to passing off his left hand and I’m determined to fix it before it becomes a habit that he can’t break.
I’m like, “Dude, you’re not putting enough spin on it – that’s why you’re not getting any distance out of it.”