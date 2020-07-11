Ross O’Carroll-Kelly: ‘You see, the 50-person limit has made Mass tickets a hot commodity’

It seems young Ronan is doing a line in black morket tickets for Masses and church services

Updated: 40 minutes ago
Ross O'Carroll-Kelly

Ronan puts a caller on hold to answer another one of his phones. ‘Mass tickets,’ he goes. ‘Buying or selling?’

Ronan puts a caller on hold to answer another one of his phones. ‘Mass tickets,’ he goes. ‘Buying or selling?’

I’m watching Ronan working four mobile phones at the same time, plus the – believe it or not – house phone?

“Ine soddy,” he’s going, “I habn’t addything for the Choorch of the Apostoddles for this Sunday. You’re arthur leaving it veddy late in the day, so you are. I can get you into St Alphonsus and Columba Choorch, if that’s addy use to you. Yeah, it’s the one in Baddybrack Viddage.”

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.