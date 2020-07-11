Ross O’Carroll-Kelly: ‘You see, the 50-person limit has made Mass tickets a hot commodity’

I’m watching Ronan working four mobile phones at the same time, plus the – believe it or not – house phone?

“Ine soddy,” he’s going, “I habn’t addything for the Choorch of the Apostoddles for this Sunday. You’re arthur leaving it veddy late in the day, so you are. I can get you into St Alphonsus and Columba Choorch, if that’s addy use to you. Yeah, it’s the one in Baddybrack Viddage.”