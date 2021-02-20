Ross O’Carroll-Kelly: Wuthering Heights is basically the story of my life
Ross likens his life to Heathcliff’s – especially when it comes to women
Johnny is having difficulty throwing the ball off his left hand. He’s not putting enough spin on it to give it, like, distance and accuracy. I knock on the window and tell him as well.
I’m there, “You’re not putting enough spin on it to give it, like, distance and accuracy.” But Honor tells me to sit the fock down, like she’s my teacher – which, I suppose, she actually is?