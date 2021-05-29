Ross O’Carroll-Kelly: ‘Why does everything have to be a major production with this family?’
‘I’d rather spend the next 12 months in prison than one night in a limited services hotel’
‘Put your mask on, will you? You’re only making things worse for yourself’
I watch the old dear totter into court in her high heels, sunnies perched on top of her head, a scowl of disapproval on her face, like she’s ordered a Tom Collins and she can tell from the smell that the borman has stinted on the gin.
It’d be impossible not to feel sorry for the woman.