Ross O’Carroll-Kelly: ‘When I say Lapland, I’m not talking about the gentlemen’s club’
A surprise trip to take the kids to see Santa Claus does not go according to plan
‘Brian and Leo are crying their eyes out while calling their brother every F word, B word and C word under the sun.’
We’ve been putting off writing the children’s Santa list for a few weeks now because we have a surprise for them – we’re taking them to Lapland!
When I say Lapland, I’m not talking about the gentlemen’s club on Lower Leeson Street where my eldest son is, as he says himself, “one of the faces”. I’m talking about Lapland the country – home of the legendary Santa Claus.