Ross O’Carroll-Kelly: ‘We’re not a priority for the vaccine.’ ‘Even though we’re rich?’

Honor learns money can't buy everything as Ross and Sorcha purge their friend lists

Ross O'Carroll-Kelly

‘We use our money to skip every other queue. Why should this one be any different?’

'We use our money to skip every other queue. Why should this one be any different?'

“Why don’t they just give us all the vaccine?” Honor goes, with the innocence of a child. “As in, why can’t we just, like, pay to get it before everyone else?”

“The vaccine is being distributed on the basis of the greatest need,” Sorcha goes. “We’re not considered a priority.”

