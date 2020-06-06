Ross O’Carroll-Kelly: ‘We’re having a fancy dress porty and I’m going as the wife of a philanderer’

Sorcha’s old dear asks me to go to her gaff in Smithfield to get her clothes. And, while this is technically a breach of the lockdown rules, I’m more than happy to oblige, because (a) it’s a chance for me to see Sorcha’s old man and gloat, and (b) I can’t spend another week watching a 68-year-old woman walk around my house in my wife’s Sexy Mama T-shirt and her Juicy Couture tracksuit bottoms with the handprint motif on the orse.

I actually can’t get into the cor quick enough.