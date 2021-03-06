Ross O’Carroll-Kelly: ‘We’d be a lot better off if we’d remained port of Britain’

It’s hord to get your head around the fact that it’s, like, 12 months now since the world changed. Hord to believe that an actual year has passed since that crazy time last spring, when we spent our evenings eating banana bread that we didn’t even like, while watching full-frontal shots of Paul Mescal with his mickey slung over his leg like an empty sock puppet.

The zombie apocalypse has morked us all in different ways – and no family more than the O’Carroll-Kelly’s. Honor says she will never give up wearing a mask, since it allows her to mouth the words “Fock you!” at people who displease her. Although I have to say, I don’t remember the fact of no mask ever holding her back in the previous 10 years of her life.