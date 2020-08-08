Ross O’Carroll-Kelly: ‘We could be in DeVille’s among people who get where we’re coming from. Literally the Vico Road’

Verbum Domini Manet in Aeternum is a phrase that won’t mean much to most people. But anyone who has ever passed through the French-polished, lavender-smelling hallways of Mount Anville Secondary School will recognise it as the motto of the Mount Anville Peace and Justice Commission, which – roughly translated – means, “You want to see stubborn? I’ll show you focking stubborn!”

My wife – the commission’s founder and Honorary Life President – quotes it to me on a regular basis. Like last summer, when she stayed up for four days and nights to make 1,600 cupcakes for a bake sale in aid of the Foxrock Children Without Skis Foundation, fuelled by caffeine suppositories and licking the top of a nine-volt battery to shock herself awake every time she felt her eyes close.