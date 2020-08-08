Ross O’Carroll-Kelly: ‘We could be in DeVille’s among people who get where we’re coming from. Literally the Vico Road’
The sensible thing to do is to accept defeat early and try to get back on the road before the traffic gets bad
“Why don’t we just accept the dude’s offer of a Gorda escort back to Farranfore?”
Verbum Domini Manet in Aeternum is a phrase that won’t mean much to most people. But anyone who has ever passed through the French-polished, lavender-smelling hallways of Mount Anville Secondary School will recognise it as the motto of the Mount Anville Peace and Justice Commission, which – roughly translated – means, “You want to see stubborn? I’ll show you focking stubborn!”
My wife – the commission’s founder and Honorary Life President – quotes it to me on a regular basis. Like last summer, when she stayed up for four days and nights to make 1,600 cupcakes for a bake sale in aid of the Foxrock Children Without Skis Foundation, fuelled by caffeine suppositories and licking the top of a nine-volt battery to shock herself awake every time she felt her eyes close.