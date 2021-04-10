Ross O’Carroll Kelly: ‘The old man has promised to stop acting the dick’

Ross collects his unrepentant anti-lockdown father from Mountjoy prison

Ross O'Carroll-Kelly

Illustration: Alan Clarke

The old man leaves me a voice message from a pay phone and tells me to meet him on the North Circular Road with a change of clothes and the megaphone he bought to protest against women being allowed to become full members of Portmornock Golf Club.

I possibly shouldn’t? It’s technically outside my five Ks, but I’m guessing the Feds would allow it since he’s being released from prison. Yeah, no, the dude has agreed to – what they call – purge his contempt, meaning he’s promised to stay away from unlawful assemblies, remain within the distance of his residence required by Covid regulations and stop acting the dick generally.

