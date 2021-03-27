Ross O’Carroll Kelly: ‘The judge tells us – in, like, legal language – to shut the fock up’

The old man tells the court he broke lockdown and refuses ‘to live under your mortial law!’

Ross O'Carroll-Kelly

Illustration: Alan Clarke

Illustration: Alan Clarke

Hennessy rings me in the middle of the night to say the old man has been arrested. It’s not the first time it’s ever happened. I can’t even say it’s the tenth. The difference this time is that it’s not for corrupting the planning process, or failing to declare earnings to Revenue, or any of the other – what he calls – victimless crimes he’s been done for over the years?

“He’s been chorged with persistent and ongoing non-compliance with public health guidelines,” Hennessy goes. “It looks like they want to make an example of him.”

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.