Ross O’Carroll Kelly: ‘The judge tells us – in, like, legal language – to shut the fock up’

Hennessy rings me in the middle of the night to say the old man has been arrested. It’s not the first time it’s ever happened. I can’t even say it’s the tenth. The difference this time is that it’s not for corrupting the planning process, or failing to declare earnings to Revenue, or any of the other – what he calls – victimless crimes he’s been done for over the years?

“He’s been chorged with persistent and ongoing non-compliance with public health guidelines,” Hennessy goes. “It looks like they want to make an example of him.”