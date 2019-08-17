I swing into the old man’s solicitor’s office to find out how Ronan is getting on in his new job. Hennessy Coghlan-O’Hara and Associates must the only solicitor’s firm in the country where they frisk you on the way into the building.

“I’m just calling in to see does my son fancy a couple of lunchtime pints,” I try to tell one of the two grunts in black leather jackets who stop me on the front steps. The dude tells me to put my hands against the wall, then he pats me down to make sure I’m not – his words – “packing heat”.