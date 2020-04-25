I can tell that Ronan’s not coping well with the lockdown. He’s sitting in front of the computer in a vest that looks like it hasn’t been washed for a month. He has a shaved head, six weeks of red fuzz on his face and the crazy look of a man who’s thinking of just making a run for it, 2km radius be damned.

It’s his wife’s birthday today – the official reason for the family Zoom call? Although Sorcha has an – I think it’s a word – alterior motive, which is to get my old pair talking again. Yeah, no, they haven’t exchanged a word since she focked him out for turning down her proposal of marriage.