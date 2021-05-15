Ross O'Carroll-Kelly: ‘Rugby is not pass the porcel, Morcus’

The pork is packed and the air filled with the excited chatter of kids who are just happy to be back playing rugby again. They’ve all been sorted into, like, pods and they’re flinging those Gilberts around like the pandemic never even happened.

All eyes are on Hugo Blake-Fox, who’s the most talented kid I’ve seen with a rugby ball since – let’s be honest here – me? He’s, like, bombing around the pitch, evading tackles, selling dummies and burning off all the other kids with his pace.