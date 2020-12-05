Ross O’Carroll-Kelly: ‘One of your Three Wise Men stuck his middle finger up at me’
All of a sudden I’ve got a woman asking me if I find food intolerances funny
The Vico Road is absolutely mobbed. Yeah, no, they’re porked from one end of the road to the other, cors of every variety – we’re talking BMW X5s, we’re talking BMW X6s, we’re talking BMW X7s. And they’ve all come to see our Christmas decorations.
“Look around you, Ross!” Sorcha goes. “Look at the wonder on the faces of all these children!”