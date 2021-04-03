Ross O’Carroll-Kelly: My opening line in the Irish oral was ‘Bonjour’. I never recovered
Honor devises a rugbaí-based strategy as Ross attempts the exam for the second time
‘Dad, you can speak Irish. I hear you shouting at TG4 when the rugby is on.’
I’m nervous. More nervous than I’ve ever been before a big match and I’m including the 1999 Leinster Schools Senior Cup final in that. It’s, like, the morning of my oral Irish exam and I have literally nothing in my head.
Honor’s doing her best to talk me up. She’s like, “Be positive, a Dhaid. Tá muinín agam asat. I believe in you.”