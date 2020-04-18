Sorcha has decided that, for as long as this lockdown lasts, we should all get dressed every morning as if it’s just a regular day. She’s not saying it explicitly, but I suspect this has something to do with the Zoom call with her family on Easter Monday, when I stood up – totally forgetting that I was wearing boxer shorts – and apparently “popped out”.

I know Sorcha’s old dear was upset about it, because I could hear Sorcha on the phone to her afterwards, going, “Breathe, Mom! Breathe!”