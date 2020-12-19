Ross O’Carroll-Kelly: ‘I want a Christmas that Tony Holohan would approve of’

Sorcha is determined to stage a Christmas Day gathering that complies with safety guidelines

Ross O'Carroll-Kelly

‘There will be 19 Sanitation Stations at various locations within the house and they are morked on your map with a red hand-sanitiser icon’

‘There will be 19 Sanitation Stations at various locations within the house and they are morked on your map with a red hand-sanitiser icon’

I walk into the kitchen, cop Sorcha standing there with a clipboard and perform a neat little sidestep-and-turn – like the great Bryan Habana in his prime. Yeah, no, she’s too quick for me, though.

“Ross, come back in here,” she goes. “I want to talk to you.”

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.