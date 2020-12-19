Ross O’Carroll-Kelly: ‘I want a Christmas that Tony Holohan would approve of’
Sorcha is determined to stage a Christmas Day gathering that complies with safety guidelines
‘There will be 19 Sanitation Stations at various locations within the house and they are morked on your map with a red hand-sanitiser icon’
I walk into the kitchen, cop Sorcha standing there with a clipboard and perform a neat little sidestep-and-turn – like the great Bryan Habana in his prime. Yeah, no, she’s too quick for me, though.
“Ross, come back in here,” she goes. “I want to talk to you.”