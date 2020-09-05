Ross O’Carroll-Kelly: I’ve seen her drink turpentine and still be sober enough for nine holes in Foxrock
It looks like she’s a cranky drunk – in that way, she does take after her grandmother
It’s too much for Honor. She’s like a volcano about to blow.
Honor’s hangover is so bad, I can pretty much hear it – it’s a sort of low, rhythmic, thrumming sound, like a swarm of bees on the other side of a door. She shuffles into the kitchen without saying a word, opens the fridge, sees nothing in there that pleases her, mutters something about how she hates living in this house, then slams the fridge door closed again.
Of course, all I can do is laugh.