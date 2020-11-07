Ross O’Carroll-Kelly: I pop the boot and go, ‘Get in’

I’m not 100% keen on Honor driving, mainly cos she’s 14, and has no licence or insurance

Updated: about 11 hours ago
Ross O'Carroll-Kelly

Illustration: Alan Clarke

Illustration: Alan Clarke

Someone’s posted another video of wedding-day fails – basically a collection of unfortunate brides who either trip, slip, or, by some other means, snot themselves while walking up the aisle. Me and Honor have spent hundreds of hours laughing at these since the first lockdown. Sorcha’s right, it’s possibly immature, but then as my daughter reminds her, “So is marriage”.

Anyway, I knock on her door and I go, “Honor, this one throws up on her mother-in-law’s lap, then faints and takes out a string quartet while they’re playing, I’m pretty sure, Bruno Mors?”

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.