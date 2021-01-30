Ross O’Carroll-Kelly: ‘I know every mork on the floor, the walls and the ceiling of this bor’
Every – I don’t know – significant thing that ever happened in my life has some association with Kielys of Donnybrook
I celebrated engagements in here, mourned people I loved in here and drowned my sorrows after failing driving tests and Leaving Certs in here
I can’t believe how different the place looks – but at the same time how, like, the same? I run my hand along the bor, remembering every single bump and scratch in the wood.
My phone rings and I answer it. It ends up being Sorcha.