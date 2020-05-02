I think it’s fair to say that 2020 looks a lot different to how we expected it to look? We’re all doing a lot of crazy shit we never thought we’d find ourselves doing. As in, walking into the supermorket dressed like we’re planning to rob the place.

As in, talking to our families like astronauts to mission control. As in, responding to a child’s sneeze by locking her in the polytunnel greenhouse for the afternoon and telling her that she’ll have to survive on aubergines and cherry tomatoes until we see if any more symptoms develop.