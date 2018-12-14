Riddle me this: Can a book of brainteasers keep your kids away from their devices?

My daughter has discovered riddles and for weeks now she’s been quizzing us on all sorts of conundrums. (a) “You are taking part in a running race,” she might ask. “You overtake the person in second place. What position are you in?” Or (b) “Two boxers are taking part in a match,” she’ll say. “Twelve rounds are scheduled but the match ends after six rounds when one boxer knocks out the other boxer, yet no man throws a punch. How is this possible? Or even (c) “If you drop a white hat into the Red Sea what will it become?”

Don’t worry, I’ll give you the answers at the end of this article, but in the meantime I have to say I’m delighted my kids are discovering the joy of brain teasers. It brought me back to my own childhood when we had nothing to play with except the traffic and no devices apart from our own ones which we were left to most of the time. Riddles were all we had when I were a lass. (And mud. I seem to remember we made a lot of mud pies in the garden.)

‘Fun Unplugged’ by Peter Cosgrove should keep children (and adults) away from those pesky devices this Christmas.

Anyway, my daughter discovered riddles and spookily a couple of days later a book full of them landed on my desk. The book is called Fun Unplugged by Peter Cosgrove and I hear booksellers are getting a lot of queries about it from parents desperate for non-screen related entertainment options over Christmas.

It’s got lots of riddles like the ones above but it also has so much more: code-breaking, fortune telling, tricks of the mind and the section – which as a unashamed notice-box I like best – things to make you the centre of attention. The tricks and challenges are easy to follow and guaranteed to impress any audience, even Uncle Bill who likes to discuss flat earth theory over the Brussels sprouts.

Withering brain power

I am a big fan of Cosgrove’s ingenious book and I liked it even more after I read about the findings of scientists at the University of California who have discovered that “the grunts coming from your children as you attempt to confiscate their iPads or smartphones could be a sign of their withering brain power”. Apparently, it’s more likely that kids who are glued to screens for a lot of the time show premature thinning of the cerebral cortex. This is not good news for their grey matter.

So riddles are where it’s at in my house at the moment. And the great thing is you can tell riddles anywhere. In the taxi I told my daughter one that I remembered as a child. “A young boy and his father are driving home when they are involved in a horrible car crash. The father dies at the scene of the accident, but the boy is still alive when the ambulance arrives. The injured boy is taken to the hospital, where’s he’s brought immediately into surgery.

“However, at the hospital the surgeon steps out of the operating room and says, “I can’t operate on this boy. He’s my son!”

The question: “How can this be?

As I was giving my daughter time to think it through, the taxi driver who clearly also remembered it from his childhood, inexplicably jumped in and told my daughter the answer.

“It was his mother, you see,” he said, delighted with himself. “The thing is, some people think that doctors or surgeons can only be men, But you see surgeons can be women too. And that’s the reasoning behind the answer to the riddle.”

My daughter was more entertained by the thunderous look I was giving the back of the taxi driver’s head for stealing my Michelle Obama-style teachable moment than she was by the answer.

Riddle me this. (d) What do you call it when a male taxi driver takes it upon himself to teach your daughter about unconscious bias?

Answers

(a) You are in second place

(b) It’s a boxing match between two women

(c) It will become wet

(d) Taxisplaining

Fun Unplugged by Peter Cosgrove is available in bookshops now. For more visit fununplugged.com

