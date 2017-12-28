Rest in peace ... They died in 2017
Irish and international stars of film, music, politics, sport and real life who left us this year
Captain Dara Fitzpatrick, who died along with her crewmates Mark Duffy, Ciarán Smith and Paul Ormsby while on a search and rescue mission in March. Photograph: Cyril Byrne
JANUARY
8 – Peter Sarstedt, English singer/songwriter – Where Do You Go To (My Lovely)? – age 75
9 – TK Whitaker, economist and former public servant – credited with a pivotal role in the economic development of the State. Served as a senator and also as Chancellor of the National University of Ireland from 1976 to 1996 – age 100
10 – Clare Hollingworth, war correspondent – famously broke the news that second World War had started in what was dubbed “the scoop of the century”. She spotted German forces amassed on the Polish border while travelling from Poland to Germany in 1939 – age 105
10 – Buddy Greco, jazz singer – The Lady Is a Tramp – age 90
12 – Graham Taylor, English football manager – managed England national football team (1990 -’93) – age 72
12 – William Peter Blatty, writer/filmmaker – wrote both the novel and screenplay for The Exorcist – age 89
14 – Dermot Gallagher, civil servant and secretary general at the Department of Foreign Affairs – promoted and developed the peace process, leading to the Belfast Agreement – age 71
18 – Ronan Fanning, professor emeritus of modern history at UCD – played an important role in the Hume initiative to bring peace to Northern Ireland – age 75
19 – Miguel Ferrer, actor – Bob Morton in Robocop and Owen Granger in NCIS:LA – age 61
23 – Gorden Kaye, actor – René Artois in TV show ‘Allo ‘Allo! – age 75
25 – John Hurt, actor – Midnight Express, The Elephant Man, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone – age 77
25 – Mary Tyler Moore, actor – Laura Petrie on The Dick Van Dyke Show (1961-1966) and Mary Richards on The Mary Tyler Moore Show (1970-1977) age – 80
26 – Mike Connors, actor – Joe Mannix in TV show Mannix (1967-1975) – age 91
FEBRUARY
5 – David Axelrod, jazz musician, composer – released 13 albums between 1968 and 2004 – age 85
6 – Alec McCowen, British character actor whose roles on both sides of the Atlantic ranged from St Mark to the Fool in King Lear, and from Rudyard Kipling to James Bond’s ever-inventive outfitter – age 91
7 – Richard Hatch, actor – Captain Apollo in Battlestar Galactica (1978-80) – age 71
8 – Tara Palmer-Tomkinson, English socialite and television personality– age 45
12 – Al Jarreau, jazz singer – won seven Grammy Awards, We’re in This Love Together, After All – age 76
25 – Bill Paxton, actor – Aliens, Predator 2, True Lies, Apollo 13, Twister – age 61
MARCH
9 – Robert James Waller, author – The Bridges of Madison County (1993) – age 77
10 – Joni Sledge, singer – with two sisters founded R&B group Sister Sledge, We Are Family – age 60
13 – Eamon Casey, former bishop – left his post after the revelation in May 1992 that he was the father of a teenage son following his affair with Annie Murphy, a US citizen, when he was Bishop of Kerry in the 1970s – age 89
14 – Captain Dara Fitzpatrick, Irish Coast Guard helicopter search and rescue pilot. She piloted the Dublin-based Rescue 116 helicopter. Died in a crash in the Atlantic Ocean, west of Co Mayo, while on a search and rescue mission. Her crew colleagues, Mark Duffy, Ciarán Smith and Paul Ormsby also died or are presumed dead – age 45
17 – Derek Walcott, poet – Omeros (1990) for which he won a Nobel Prize in Literature – age 87
17 – Maureen Haughey, married to Charles Haughey, who served as Taoiseach on three separate occasions between 1979 and 1992. She was daughter of Seán Lemass and mother of Seán Haughey who is the party’s TD for Dublin Bay North – age 91
18 – Chuck Berry, singer/songwriter – 1950s rock & roll pioneer, Maybellene (1955), Johnny B. Goode (1958) – age 90
19 – Ryan McBride, Northern Irish footballer – played as a defender for Derry City in the League of Ireland – age 27
21 – Colin Dexter, novelist – Inspector Morse crime novels (1975-1999) and ITV TV show (1987-2000) – age 86
21 – Martin McGuinness, former IRA commander and Sinn Féin politician – served as chief negotiator in the Northern Ireland peace process that led to the Belfast Agreement of 1998. Entered powersharing government with the Democratic Unionist Party leader Ian Paisley, and continued to serve as deputy first minister until resigning on January 9th, 2017, over Arlene Foster’s refusal to step aside as first minister over the Renewable Heat Incentive (cash for ash) scandal – age 66
27 – David Storey, novelist/screenwriter – wrote both the book and movie screenplay for This Sporting Life (1963) – age 83
APRIL
7 – Tim Pigott-Smith, actor – Ronald Merrick in English TV series The Jewel in the Crown – age 70
11 – J. Geils, musician – J. Geils Blues Band, Centerfold, Freeze Frame – age 71
22 – Erin Moran, actor – Joanie Cunningham on Happy Days and Joanie Loves Chachi – age 56
26 – Jonathan Demme, filmmaker/director – Silence of the Lambs (1991), Philadelphia – age 73
MAY
9 – Robert Miles, music composer/DJ – known for his trance and electronica music, biggest hit Children – age 47
14 – Powers Boothe, actor – Jim Jones in Guyana Tragedy: The Story of Jim Jones – age 68
17 – Chris Cornell, singer/songwriter – Soundgarden frontman, won two Grammys – age 52
23 – Roger Moore, actor – Simon Templer in The Saint (1962-‘69), James Bond in seven films (1973-’89) – age 89
27 – Gregg Allman, muscian – The Allman Brothers Band, Midnight Riders, Ramblin Man – age 69
28 – John Noakes, TV host – Presented BBC children’s TV show Blue Peter – age 83
JUNE
1 – Roy Barraclough, actor – Alec Gilroy in Coronation Street (1986-’98) on ITV – age 81
2 – Peter Sallis, actor – played Norman Cleggy Clegg in Last of the Summer Wine (1973-2010) – age 96
9 – Adam West, actor – Bruce Wayne on Batman TV series (1966-’68) – age 88
10 – Brendan Duddy, Derry businessman – played a key role in the Northern Ireland peace process. A Catholic republican who was a pacifist and firm believer in dialogue, Duddy became known by MI6 as The Contact – age 81
13 – Anita Pallenberg, Italian actor – starred in Barbarella (1968), Candy (1968) – age 73
25 – Barbara Sinatra, children’s advocate and philanthropist – the the fourth wife of singer Frank Sinatra, she raised millions of dollars to help abused children – age 90
27 – Michael Bond, writer – the Paddington Bear series of 20 books (1958-2014) – age 91
JULY
15 – Martin Landau, actor – Mission: Impossible (1966 -1973), Space: 1999 (1976-1977) – age 89
16 – George A Romero, filmmaker – Night of the Living Dead (1968), Dawn of the Dead (1978) – age 77
18 – Mavis Arnold, journalist – worked for the Guardian, Sunday Independent, Irish Press and Irish Medical Times, mainly on lifestyle and consumer topics. Co-founder in 1969 of the Women’s Progressive Association (later called the Women’s Political Association) to facilitate women’s access to political power, in both the Dáil and the Seanad. Age – 80
20 – Chester Bennington, musician/singer – frontman for Linkin Park (2000-2012), Stone Temple Pilots (2013-2015) – age 41
21 – John Heard, actor – Father in Home Alone and Home Alone 2 – age 72
27 – Sam Shepard, actor/playwright/author – The Right Stuff (1983), Steel Magnolias (1989), Black Hawk Down (2001)– age 73
30 – Simone Veil, French minister for health and Holocaust survivor – Secured the legalisation of abortion in France in the 1970s – age 89
31 – Jeanne Moreau, actor – Seven Days… Seven Nights (1960), Viva Maria! (1965) – age 89
AUGUST
7 – Haruo Nakajima, actor – played Godzilla in 12 movies (1954 – 1972) – age 88
8 – Glen Campbell, singer/songwriter – By the Time I Get to Phoenix, Wichita Lineman; nominated for 21 Grammys and won 10 – age 81
18 – Bruce Forsyth, TV host – The Generation Game (1971-1977), Play Your Cards Right (1980-1987) Strictly Come Dancing (2004-2014) – age 89
20 – Jerry Lewis, comedian/actor/humanitarian – The Bellboy (1960), Nutty Professor (1963), Jerry Lewis MDA Telethon – age 91
24 – Jay Thomas, actor – Remo DaVinci on Mork & Mindy (1979-‘81), Eddie LeBec on Cheers (1987-‘89) – age 69
26 – Bernard Pomerance, playwright – wrote the Tony Award-winning The Elephant Man (1977) – age 76
26 – Tobe Hooper, horror films writer/director – The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974) and Poltergeist (1982) – age 74
28 – Willie Duggan, international rugby player – won 41 caps playing for Ireland, from 1975 to 1984, finishing as captain. Toured New Zealand in 1977 with the British and Irish Lions – age 67
28 – Melissa Bell, singer – fronted the groups, Soul II Soul and Soul Explosion – age 53
31 – Richard Anderson, actor – Oscar Goldman on TV shows The Six Million Dollar Man and The Bionic Woman – age 91
SEPTEMBER
3 – Walter Becker, musician/songwriter – co-founder and songwriter for Steely Dan – age 67
4 – Don Cockburn, journalist, presenter and newsreader – long-serving newsreader for RTÉ, who anchored the main evening news programmes during more than 30 years of service – age 87
6 – Kate Millett, thinker and activist – wrote the book Sexual Politics (1970) which became a keystone of second-wave feminism – age 82
8 – Don Williams, country and western singer/songwriter – You’re My Best Friend (1976), I Believe in You (1980) – age 78
13 – Frank Vincent, actor – Salvy in Raging Bull (1980), as himself in The Making of the Mob – age 80
15 – Harry Dean Stanton, actor – Tramp in Cool Hand Luke (1967), Private Willard in Kelly’s Heroes – age 91
20 – Jimmy Magee, sports broadcaster – Known as the “Memory Man”, he spent over half a century in sports broadcasting, and presented radio and TV coverage of the FIFA World Cup since 1966 and the the Olympic Games since 1968. He was the world’s longest-serving sports commentator – age 82
23 – Charles Bradley, funk/soul singer – recorded with the Menahan Street Band, Changes (2016) – age 68
25 – Tony Booth, actor – played Mike Rawlins in the BBC show Till Death Us Do Part (1965-1975) – age 85
25 – Elizabeth Dawn, actor – played Vera Duckworth in British soap opera Coronation Street (1974-2008) – age 77
25 – Bobby Knutt, actor/comedian – Albert Dingle in soap opera Emmerdale, and garage boss Ron Sykes in Coronation Street – age 71
27 – Hugh Hefner, publisher – editor-in-chief and publisher of Playboy magazine – age 91
OCTOBER
2 – Tom Petty, singer/songwriter – Tom Petty and the Heart Breakers: I Won’t Back Down, Free Fallin’, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee (2002) – age 66
4 – Liam Cosgrave, politician – served as taoiseach from 1973 to 1977 and leader of Fine Gael from 1965 to 1977. Son of W T Cosgrave, the first president of the executive council in the newly formed Irish Free State, he was leader of the opposition from 1965 to 1973, minister for external affairs from 1954 to 1957, parliamentary secretary to the minister for industry and commerce and government chief whip from 1948 to 1951. He served as a TD from 1943 to 1981 – age 100
15 – Sean Hughes, actor/stand-up comedian – created and starred in the TV show Sean’s Show (1992-1993) – age 51
18 – Eamonn Campbell, musician – played guitar with The Dubliners from 1987 until his death – age 70
24 – Fats Domino, singer/songwriter – Ain’t That a Shame (1955), Blueberry Hill (1956), he sold over 65 million records – age 89
24 – Robert Guillaume, actor – Benson on the TV-series Soap (1977-1981) and Benson (1979-1986) – age 89
26 – Simon Fitzmaurice, film-maker – His short film The Sound of People screened at Sundance in 2008. He directed the critically acclaimed My Name is Emily starring Evanna Lynch. He died of motor neurone disease – age 43
NOVEMBER
5 – Nancy Friday, author – wrote feminist erotic books; My Secret Garden (1973), Forbidden Flowers – age 84
15 – Gustav Åhr, rapper – known as Lil Peep, songs White Wine, Benz Truck released on You Tube – age 21
15 – Keith Barron, actor – Gregory Wilmot in Upstairs, Downstairs, The Odd Man (1960-63) – age 83
16 – Earle Hyman, actor – Cliff’s Huxtable’s father, Russell Huxtable in the Cosby Show (1984-92) – age 91
18 – Malcolm Young, musician/guitarist – co-founder of rock group ACDC; Back In Black , Highway to Hell – age 64
21 – Rodney Bewes, actor – Bob Ferris in BBC TV series The Likely Lads (1964-66) and Whatever Happened to the Likely Lads? (1973-74) – age 79
21 – David Cassidy, actor/singer – played Keith Partridge in TV series The Partridge Family (1970-74) – age 67
30 – Heather North, actor and voice artist – Best known for voicing Daphne Blake in TV cartoon Scooby-Doo for 33 years – age 71
DECEMBER
3 – Thomas Finlay, judge, politician and barrister – former Chief Justice of Ireland from 1985 to 1994. Also served as a TD in Dublin South-Central from 1954 to 1957 – age 95
4 – Christine Keeler, the model at the centre of the 1963 British political scandal known as the ‘Profumo affair’ – age 75
7– Steve Reevis, Native American actor – Played Shep Proudfoot in Fargo, also starred in Geronimo: An American Legend, The Longest Yard – age 55
10 – Toni Mascolo, hairdresser and businessman – one half of international hairdressing empire Toni & Guy, founded with his brother, Guy in 1963 – age 75
10 – Max Clifford, publicist and convicted sex offender – age 74
11 – Keith Chegwin, TV presenter and children’s entertainer – presented Multi-Coloured Swap Shop and Cheggers Plays Pop in the 1970s and ’80s – age 60
16 – Keely Smith, singer – That Old Black Magic, I’ve Got You Under My Skin, Grammy winner (1959) – age 89
23 – Maurice Hayes, politician and author – Served in Seanad from 1997 to 2007 and was voted European Person of the Year in 2003 – age 90
24– Heather Menzies Urich, actress – played Louisa von Trapp in The Sound of Music (1966) – age 68